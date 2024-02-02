MP: 5-Yr-Old Boy, Abducted For Ransom, Recovered

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police recovered a five-year-old boy of Tarana from Indore who was abducted for the ransom of Rs 2 lakh. After the child reached home safely, ASP (rural) Nitesh Bhargava held a press conference here on Thursday afternoon. He said that the complainant Ishwar Singh Rajput, a resident of village Barandwa, had reported at Tarana police station on January 31. He said that on Wednesday, Makhan Rajput, a friend of his son Narendra Singh, forcibly took his grandson Raviraj on his motorcycle.

Based on the report of the complainant, an FIR under section 363 of the IPC was registered. After which a police team was formed and immediately on the basis of information received from the family members and on the basis of the location of mobile numbers received from Cyber Cell Ujjain, the team was sent for the recovery of the kidnapped child Raviraj and the arrest of the accused Makhan.

The police raided a rented house located in Swarnabagh Colony, near Robot Square, Indore, where accused Makhan had hidden the child. HF Deluxe motorcycle (MP 41 MR 8445) used in the incident was seized from the possession of accused Makhan. In the case, the accused Makhan had demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant’s son in exchange for releasing the child Raviraj. Based on the statement of Jitendra, son of Ishwar Singh Rajput, section 364-A of the IPC was added in the case.