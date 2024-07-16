 MP: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Bull Attack in Sardarpur, Gram Panchayat's Negligence Alleged
On Monday, Koohu, daughter of Revashankar Patidar, was heading to school when a bull attacked her, lifting her with its horns and throwing her, resulting in her immediate death.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Villagers gather, catch the bull, and load it into a tempo to release it in the forest |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking incident occurred in the village of Badveli, about three kilometres from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters in Dhar district, where a bull killed a 5-year-old girl on her way to school, igniting grief and anger among the villagers over the negligence of the gram panchayat.

This tragic incident has devastated the village, and it has been reported that the bull had been causing trouble in the area for several months. Despite repeated requests from the villagers to the gram panchayat to relocate the bull to the jungle, no action was taken.

The villagers believe that if the gram panchayat had acted promptly, this tragic incident could have been avoided.

On Tuesday morning, the villagers captured the aggressive bull and released it into the forest.

