MP: 47 More CCTVs Installed To Strengthen City Vigil In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Giving a boost to the security set-up and keep a close vigil during the forthcoming assembly elections, Ratlam police have installed 47 additional hi-tech, high-definition (HD) Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTV) at various spots in the city.

Following the directives of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, police have installed 47 additional HD CCTV giving a boost surveillance system. They have been installed at prominent roads, and junctions to prevent and detect crimes and maintain law and order situation, traffic control and crime prevention and detection.

With public association, they have been installed at prominent locations such as Lakkarpeetha, Amrit Sagar, Subhash Nagar, Excise Compound, Ram Mandir Road, Badbad Hanuman Mandir Road, Freeganj Road, Naharpuratiraha, Shani Gali, Manak Chowk police station, DD Nagar and nearby excise liquor shop at Industrial police station area.

The hi-tech CCTV can click photos and shoot videos of vehicle registration number plates, and track the movements of suspicious people and groups. This would help the police keep close vigil across the city 24/7. The CCTV would be monitored in the control room. The footage could be retained only for a month.

