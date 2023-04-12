MP: 431 kg poppy straw seized, 4 arrested in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch on the basis of specific intelligence intercepted two Skoda Sedan Cars at Daru-Marjeevi Road, (Rajasthan) and seized 25 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 431.120 kilograms on Sunday.

According to information, officers had got a tip-off that the two cars registered in Delhi and Haryana would be carrying a huge quantity of poppy straw from Rajasthan to Punjab.

Taking cognisance of the matter, strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after successful identification of vehicles, the cars were stopped at Daru-Marjeevi Road and illegally smuggled 431.120 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from the boot space and back seats of the cars. The cars along with poppy straw have been seized and four persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation, the CBN team raided and searched Jai Maa Bhawani hotel situated at Neemuch-Mandsaur Highway near Malhargarh and recovered poppy straw powder weighing 11.630 kilogram and 360 grams of opium from the TVS Scooty parked in the hotel. The team arrested one person under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

