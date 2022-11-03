MP: 4 Dhar players make it to state Under-19 team

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The players of Sports Authority Of India (SAI), Dhar performed outstandingly in Madhya Pradesh Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2022, which was conducted from October 28 to November 2 in Bhopal. Uday Mukati, Kanishk Sharma, Swati Solanki and Srishti Gupta were selected in the under-19 team of the state for the national-level championship to be conducted in Bangalore.

Badminton coach Vinay Mukati informed that, Uday Mukati became the state winner after defeating Kanishka Sharma in singles. In the semi-finals, he defeated Bhopal's Akshay Panchal. Akshara Nikkama, Sanjeevani Verma, AdiPatwa, Aashay Karde, and others also performed well. On this achievement, Dhar SAI centre in-charge Naresh Bhavsar, Badminton Association president Hemendra Singh Panwar, badminton coach Anand Kumar, and all staff members congratulated the players.