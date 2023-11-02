 MP: 350 Kg Adulterated Mawa Seized
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 01:45 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of food and drug administration department got active in collecting samples of adulterated food items as soon as the festival approached. Acting on a tip-off, the department team on Wednesday seized about 350 kg of mawa from the bus coming from Mahidpur and took samples for testing.  Inspector Basant Dutt Sharma said that the department had received information that a large quantity of mawa is coming to Ujjain from Mahidpur, which is adulterated. After this, as soon as the bus reached the station (Agar Road) the department officials stopped it and unloaded the sacks of mawa.

A total of 8 sacks of the mawa were confiscated. It was not clear that who had sent this mawa and where it was going to be delivered in Ujjain. Mahakal Milk Product has been written on the 3 sacks of mawa, Sonu on 2 sacks and nothing is written on 3 sacks. Mawa has been seized and samples have been taken, which will be sent to the state laboratory, Bhopal for testing, the officer said.  

