 MP: 32-Kg Poppy Husk Seized,1 Held
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police seized 32kgs of poppy husk worth Rs 1.6 lakh from a vehicle on Mhow-Neemuch four-lane highway on Thursday. Driver Mehboob Khan was also arrested. TI Deepak Singh Chauhan said that following a tip off, a police team intercepted a car coming from Ratlam.

During subsequent search, the team recovered three sacks of illegal substance. The driver lacked license for transportation of poppy husk. The police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle. The driver is being interrogated to ascertain origin and destination of the illegal substance. SP Manoj Kumar Singh announced a reward for the police team.

