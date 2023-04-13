MP: 31 BJP workers join Congress in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): 31 BJP workers of Patlawad village that falls under the Malhargarh assembly constituency joined Congress party ahead of the upcoming assembly election on Thursday.

Members led by district Congress president Vipin Jain joined the party in presence of district organisation minister Rajesh Raghuvanshi, Congress leader Parashraum Sisodia and block president Kishore Goyal.

Addressing the event, Jain tore into the BJP saying that people are angry with the BJP and its anti-people policies, they would want to see Kamalnath as the next CM. In his short tenure, Kamal Nath opened about 1,000 cow shelters in the state, waived off the loans of Rs 27 lakh farmers, increased the old age widow pension from Rs 300 to Rs 600 rupees and other things.

District organisation minister Raghuwanshi urged mandal and sector president to reach out to residents and highlight anti-people policies of BJP governments. Mandal president Lakshman Singh Jamuniya, sector president Raju Patel, former sarpanch Kailashnath Yogi, deputy sarpanch Monudas Ramawat, nagar president Rajendra Singh Rathore and other workers were present. The event was conducted by block president Goyal while former sarpanch Yogi proposed a vote of thanks.