 MP: 30 BJP Members Join Cong
They claimed to have been inspired by Congress policies and work done by 15-month Kamal Nath government.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty BJP members joined the Congress on Friday in Barwani. Municipality’s former president Rajan Mandloi issued membership slip to them. Those who joined the Congress hailed from Chichwaniya and Devgarh.

They changed party allegiance as their villages were deprived of basic amenities like water, roads and electricity. They claimed that for the last many years they had been reaching out to BJP MLAs and MPs requesting for basic amenities but in vain. Hence, they decided to shift to Congress. They claimed to have been inspired by Congress policies and work done by 15-month Kamal Nath government.

They pledged to work diligently in the interest of the public and actively participating in their panchayat's development alongside the Congress. Later Mandloi declared that workers of Devgarh panchayat had severed ties with the BJP and taken up membership in the Congress. He commended the new members for their decision, expressing gratitude for their faith in the Congress vision and commitment to positive change in their region.

