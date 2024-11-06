 MP: 3 Motorcycles, 1 Laptop, 1 Mobile Phone & Silver Jewellery Amounting To ₹4 Lakhs Recovered
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative image/Robbery | File

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police resolved three incidents of robbery and theft following the arrest of four accused who were apprehended while planning a robbery two days ago. The police recovered significant stolen items, including three motorcycles, a laptop, a mobile phone and silver jewellery, amounting to Rs 4 lakh.

According to Kukshi SDOP Sunil Gupta, four accused were arrested on November 2 while they were plotting a robbery in the Bagh police station limit. The accused are identified as Shaitan Kamaliyar, Mukesh Singar, Nanuram Bhishan and Kuldeep Dodve, all hailing from Geta village.

Robbery of a teacher on October 4, who was attacked while riding a scooter, resulting in the loss of his scooter, mobile phone and important documents.

