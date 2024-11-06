MP: 3 Motorcycles, 1 Laptop, 1 Mobile Phone & Silver Jewellery Amounting To ₹4 Lakhs Recovered

Representative image/Robbery | File

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police resolved three incidents of robbery and theft following the arrest of four accused who were apprehended while planning a robbery two days ago. The police recovered significant stolen items, including three motorcycles, a laptop, a mobile phone and silver jewellery, amounting to Rs 4 lakh.

According to Kukshi SDOP Sunil Gupta, four accused were arrested on November 2 while they were plotting a robbery in the Bagh police station limit. The accused are identified as Shaitan Kamaliyar, Mukesh Singar, Nanuram Bhishan and Kuldeep Dodve, all hailing from Geta village.

Following their arrest, the police sought their remand for further interrogation, during which they confessed to their involvement in two robbery incidents and one theft.

Additionally, one absconding suspect, Dinesh Alava from Neemkheda, was also apprehended. The suspects admitted to committing several crimes, including the robbery of a couple on October 30, where they were intercepted at Baki Ghat near Bagh and had their silver jewellery and mobile phones stolen.

Robbery of a teacher on October 4, who was attacked while riding a scooter, resulting in the loss of his scooter, mobile phone and important documents.