MP: 3 Killed, Several Hurt As Speedy Truck Collides With Stationary Bus

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and several others injured as speedy truck collided with stationary bus near Amrit Paper Factory, industrial area in Hatod along Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway on Tuesday.

The accident was reported on Tuesday morning when truck (carrying Reg No UP93AT9627) rammed into a stationary bus with full factory workers. Three persons died on the spot and over dozens were hurt. A large crowd gathered on the spot on getting information about the accident. The truck driver is absconding.

SDM along with police officials rushed to spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. The deceased identified as Amit Vishwakarma, Prince Baghel and Sushant Mehta. Over two dozen workers are currently undergoing medical treatment at private hospitals in Amjhera and Rajgarh. The injured told the police that the truck, coming from Dhar, was running on high speed and truck driver was to be blamed for the accident.

SDOP Ashutosh Patel (Sardarpur) said that three persons were reportedly died while several others were undergoing treatment at various medical facilities. Further investigation is underway to nab fleeing driver.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)