MP: 3 Killed As Car Hits Bike In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed in a road accident on the Indore-Ichhapur Highway in Burhanpur district on Monday night. The victims, aged 19 to 20, were returning from Ichchapur on a motorcycle after visiting Goddess Ichchapur temple.

The motorcycle was hit from the rear end by a car near Bhatkheda village, resulting in on the spot death of Vikas Bhavsar (20) of Itwara village, Harshal Mankar (19) and Sagar Rathore (20), both hailing from Chhota Borgaon.

Their families were informed about the accident and bodies were sent for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation into the case, including an examination of road maintenance, has been initiated.