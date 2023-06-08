 MP: 3, Including A Transman, Honey-trap Jabalpur Man & Extort Rs 1 Lakh From Him, Arrested
Police recovered Rs 31,500 from their possession.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three members, including a woman & a transman, were arrested in a honeytrap case in Jabalpur.

The complainant, Ghanshyam Mishra, a resident of DD Nagar, had complained that a woman, a resident of Naya Bazar area, had lured him into his trap. One day, she called him into her flat and started touching him inappropriately, when her two aides secretly recorded their obscene videos.

The trio threatened him to make the video viral and extorted Rs 1 lakh from him.

When they started demanding more money, he approached police station and lodged a complaint.

