MP: 3 Held For Gang-Rape Of Mentally Unstable Woman

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police arrested three persons and claimed to have cracked case of gang-rape with 28-year-old mentally unstable woman on Dussehra night. The accused, who allegedly admitted to the crime, were identified as Arun alias Nitin Chauhan, Sumit Chauhan and Rahul Bamnia.

A case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them with Barwani police station. According to police, the incident came to light on October 27, when the victim, accompanied by family members, reported the incident.

The family informed cops that the victim was suffering from deteriorating mental health since 2015. She would sometimes wander and sit on the platform outside the house during the night. On Dussehra, October 24, a family member woke up at midnight and found the woman was missing from her room.

The next day she returned home wearing different clothes, including a saree. Suspicion arose as she had noticeable cuts and scratches on her back. Fearing that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown perpetrator, the family reported the matter to the police, who then launched an investigation. Acting under the guidance of senior officials, the police formed a team. After a thorough investigation, three suspects were taken into custody.

