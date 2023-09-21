MP: 3 Bodies Recovered From Garbage Collection Centre On Bank Of Chambal River In Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Ghattabillod police station on Thursday recovered three bodies, including one woman and a minor from a garbage collection centre situated on the bank of Chambal River close to the cremation ground.

During preliminary investigation, the trio were identified as Ramesh, 40, son of Bhiliya Panwar, a resident of Borud village under Manawar police station limit and currently staying at Ghattabillod village, his wife Mubai Panwar, 38, and their 14-year-old son Manju. Trio were identified by the deceased father Bhiliya Panwar and other family members.

Local police informed that the local authorities saw the bodies buried under the silt at the garbage collection centre when they carried out the cleaning work after the recent flood in the area.

After the incident, there was a panic situation in the village as many claimed that possible trio could trapped at the garbage station in the flood water and lost their lives.

Meanwhile, police handed over bodies to the family members after post-mortem. Investigation into the matter also initiated to know the actual reason behind the death of three people.

