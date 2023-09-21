 MP: 3 Bodies Recovered From Garbage Collection Centre On Bank Of Chambal River In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 3 Bodies Recovered From Garbage Collection Centre On Bank Of Chambal River In Dhar

MP: 3 Bodies Recovered From Garbage Collection Centre On Bank Of Chambal River In Dhar

There was a panic situation in the village as many claimed that possible trio could trapped at the garbage station in the flood water and lost their lives.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Ghattabillod police station on Thursday recovered three bodies, including one woman and a minor from a garbage collection centre situated on the bank of Chambal River close to the cremation ground.

During preliminary investigation, the trio were identified as Ramesh, 40, son of Bhiliya Panwar, a resident of Borud village under Manawar police station limit and currently staying at Ghattabillod village, his wife Mubai Panwar, 38, and their 14-year-old son Manju. Trio were identified by the deceased father Bhiliya Panwar and other family members.

Read Also
Indore: Elderly Man Gets His Auto Rickshaw ‘Rent‘ With Help Of Senior Citizen Police Panchayat
article-image

Local police informed that the local authorities saw the bodies buried under the silt at the garbage collection centre when they carried out the cleaning work after the recent flood in the area.

After the incident, there was a panic situation in the village as many claimed that possible trio could trapped at the garbage station in the flood water and lost their lives.

Meanwhile, police handed over bodies to the family members after post-mortem. Investigation into the matter also initiated to know the actual reason behind the death of three people.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Unveils 108-Feet Adi Shankaracharya Statue In Omkareshwar (WATCH)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Return To Some Parts Of State

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Return To Some Parts Of State

World Car Free Day: MP HC Indore Bench Issues Notice For Staff To Use Public Transport On Friday

World Car Free Day: MP HC Indore Bench Issues Notice For Staff To Use Public Transport On Friday

MP: 3 Bodies Recovered From Garbage Collection Centre On Bank Of Chambal River In Dhar

MP: 3 Bodies Recovered From Garbage Collection Centre On Bank Of Chambal River In Dhar

7 Facts You Must Know About Omkareshwar’s 108-Ft Tall ‘Statue Of Oneness'

7 Facts You Must Know About Omkareshwar’s 108-Ft Tall ‘Statue Of Oneness'

Int'l Sign Language Day To Be Observed On September 23

Int'l Sign Language Day To Be Observed On September 23