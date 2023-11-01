MP: 3 Arrested In Farmer Murder Case, 4 Still At Large

Representative image

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Nahargarh police arrested three persons accused of killing a farmer and stealing his tractor between Era and Dhakad Piplia villages under Piplia Mandi town. The accused were identified as Ishwar Gurjar (19), Arjun Gurjar (18) and Toofan Singh Gurjar (19), all hailing from Mandsaur. Police are still searching for four others, who are suspected in the incident. These miscreants ambushed and shot Bhanwarnath, a resident of Era village, who was operating the tractor.

They took away the tractor after attacking Bhanwarnath. He succumbed to his injuries due to a bullet lodged in his spinal cord. Surveillance footage revealed the stolen tractor heading towards Basai village, suggesting potential involvement of Rajasthan-based Kanjar gang members. The police conducted raids on Kanjar encampments in Rajasthan and gathered intelligence about locals associated with the Kanjars near the crime scene. Information from confidential sources led to the identification of Ishwar Gurjar and Arjun Gurjar, who were in regular contact with Kanjar gang members.

Further investigations and interrogations unveiled that Ishwar Gurjar had maintained contact with a friend, Vikram Gurjar, who, in turn, communicated with Rakesh Kanjar of Kanjar Dera and Sunil of Arnia Dera. These Kanjar gang members enticed the arrested persons with the promise of Rs 1 lakh in return for the tractor.

They also supplied weapons and a pistol to carry out the crime. On the day of the incident, Ishwar Gurjar and Arjun Gurjar confronted the tractor driver, ultimately shooting him before looting the tractor. During a police raid, the Kanjar gang left the tractor abandoned in the Unhel police station area. Police have recovered a country-made pistol, two motorcycles and the stolen tractor. However, Vikram Singh Gurjar, Rakesh Kanjar, Vikram Kanjar and Sunil Kanjar, residents of Mundla (Rajasthan) are still at large.