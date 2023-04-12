MP: 234 litre of illicit liquor seized in Dhar district

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Excise Department Dhar has seized 18 boxes of illicit liquor weighing 234 litres during a raid at a deserted place in Tanda region of Dhar district. A case was registered under section 34 (1), (2) of the MP Excise Act.

As per reports, the excise department has launched a special campaign against illicit liquor trade in the district and is creating awareness among the general public in the new financial year. The campaign is being run following instructions of collector Priyank Mishra.

The approximate value of seized liquor is Rs 45,000. Assistant district excise officer Gopal Singh Rathore, sub inspector S N Singhnath, constable Ratna Amliyar, Ishwar Dighan and others played a key role in the operation.