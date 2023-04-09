 MP: 21 Shree Academy students excel in Indian culture knowledge exam in Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Shree Academy located in village Kodaria got success in the Indian culture knowledge examination. Successful students were awarded with national level certificates by Gayatri Teerth, Shantikunj Haridwar. Director Rajesh Patidar, Principal Hemlata Patidar congratulated all the students on this success.

article-image
