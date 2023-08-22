MP: 21 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Malhargarh

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 21 passengers have been injured after a passenger bus moving from Indore to Bhilwara overturned in the middle of the road.

An accident took place near Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district on the Mhow-Neemuch four-lane state highway on Tuesday morning. It is reported that no one has been seriously injured.

According to information, a private passenger bus going from Indore to Bhilwara suddenly lost control and overturned in the middle of the road at around 6 am.

Most of the passengers were asleep

Most of the passengers on the bus were asleep. There were about 36 passengers in the passenger bus, and 21 of them got injured in an accident. They were all taken to the Malhargarh Health Centre with the help of an ambulance.

Most of the patients were sent home after receiving first aid. At the same time, about four people have suffered fractures in their arms and legs. However, none of them are seriously injured. Malhargarh police have registered a case against the bus driver in the matter.

