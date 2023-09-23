 MP: 200 Ganja Saplings Seized In Badnawar, One Arrested
Acting on a tip-off, police raided a farm in the village. Upon sensing the police, accused tried to flee but failed in his attempt.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Police, on Saturday, seized as many as 200 ganja saplings cultivated illegally, following the arrest of one person at Dotaria village. The value of plants is estimated at Rs 2 lakh.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 against the accused, identified as Bheru Medaby.

Sub-inspector Vinay Parmar, assistant sub-inspectors Dharmendra Srivastava and Deepchand Chandel, and head constable Rajpal Singh Chundawat played key roles.

article-image
