MP: ₹20-Cr Scholarship Scam Detected In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a fitting example of how rampant corruption prevailed in the system, government employees posted at Katthiwada block of Alirajpur district allegedly embezzled government funds worth crores of rupees, including scholarships for children and many other items.

The scam involves allegations of embezzlement of funds meant for various educational programmes and schemes. The accused persons are suspected of misappropriating large sums over five years, causing significant financial losses to the education department.

Katthiwada police booked six persons, including three block education officers (BEOs) and an accountant posted in Katthiwada, from 2018 to 2023.

A case has been registered against then BEO Madhulal Parmar, Achhelal Prajapati, Ramnarayan Rathore, retired accountant of government higher secondary school Chandpur, Moinuddin Sheikh, headmaster of government higher secondary school, Amkhunt Rameshchandra Baghel, and in-charge accountant Katthiwada Kamal Rathore.

This much-talked-about embezzlement case has been investigated by the Treasury and Accounts Department. After the investigation, a report was handed over to the police, and based on that, the police registered the case.

Earlier, in August, the Treasury and Accounts Department detected a case of payment being made to suspicious accounts from the account of (DDO code 4902506054).

The investigation has revealed irregularities amounting to Rs 20,47,12,727 during the investigation. Upon receiving the report from the Treasury and Accounts Department, the police promptly registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC based on the findings.

During the audit of vouchers received from the Alirapur district treasury, the Treasury and Accounts Department found suspicious payments in 135 accounts from the Kattiwada BEO office. Surprisingly, out of the total, 35 accounts were found to be linked to people of the same society.

After this, the scope of the investigation expanded, and documents from the last five financial years were examined. The investigation revealed shocking figures in which an amount of more than Rs 20 crore was found transferred to fake accounts.

After completion of a three-month-long investigation in the case, the collector gave instructions to the assistant commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department to file an FIR.

The police had refused to file an FIR earlier, citing a lack of documents. Now, after receiving the complete documents in the case, a case has been registered against three BEOs, retired accountant, headmaster and in-charge accountant.