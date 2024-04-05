 MP: 2 Out Of 3 Water ATMs Out Of Order In Barwani
Municipality's Neglect Evident as Two-Thirds of Water ATMs Remain Inoperative, Leaving Public Utilities Neglected

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Water ATM, Barwani |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Pedestrians in Barwani are struggling to quench thirst owing to malfunctioning water ATMs. Only one out of three water ATMs are operational, highlighting municipality's neglect in maintaining essential public utilities. These water ATMs, intended to provide affordable access to clean drinking water at cost of Re 1 per litre, have become symbols of inefficiency as two are lying defunct. Social worker Ajit Jain said that the municipality was yet to install water kiosk in the area. He further said that in recent years, hi-tech water ATMs were installed at three locations.

However, people of two locations were still yearning for water. Only one water ATM, situated at Court Chauraha is currently operational. However, it lacks cold water. The remaining two ATMs at Palabazaar and Bus Stand are closed for quite some time now. Defunct water ATM at the bus stand has been causing inconvenience to thousands of daily passengers. In response, Municipality CMO Kushal Singh Dudve acknowledged the issue, promising swift action to restore functionality to the water ATMs.

Dudve assured that the administration would restart these ATMs with the help of modern machines. As a temporary solution, the municipality would soon install Ranjan (big water pots) at various corners of Barwani to ease the drinking water crises.

