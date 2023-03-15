 MP: 2-month-old baby dies after hut catches fire on Guna farm
Seeing the flames, the two sisters aged 5 years and 7 years of the deceased fled.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A two-month-old boy died after a hut on a farm in Kakrua Dang in Bamauri block of Guna district caught fire on Wednesday morning. 

The two sisters (five and three year old) of the deceased fled seeing the fire.

According to the information, Naresh Sahariya, a resident of Dongarpur, works with his wife on Suresh Dhakad's farm at Kakrua Dang, where the whole family was living in a hut.

The couple was working on the farm, during which the hut caught fire. At the time of the incident, Naresh's three children were present in the hut, out of which 2-month-old Rajkumar Sahariya died. 

Bamouri police station reached the spot and further probe is underway.

