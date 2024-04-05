MP: 2 Minors Among 4 Held For Theft Of ₹20L Jewellery In Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain police cracked Rs 20L jewellery theft case within 10 hours and arrested four persons, including two minors. The incident reported at a jewellery shop owned by Mahendra Nagda on Annapurna Marg in Khachrod tehsil. Nagda was informed about the theft by the police at 5am on Thursday. On reaching the shop, he found the shop shutter broken and interior ransacked. The perpetrators broken the safe and made away with various items, including silver and gold jewellery valued at Rs 20 lakh. The police initiated an immediate investigation, registering a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

CCTV footage from the area revealed involvement of two minors. Subsequently, the police launched a search operation, deploying multiple teams to track down the culprits. Based on information from informants and sources, the police arrested four culprits, including Kalu alias Omprakash alias Ajay Bodana, 26, of Mahidpur, Kailashbai alias Prakashibai Parmar, 35, along with two minors. Stolen items, including 22.800 kg of silver jewellery valued at Rs 17.90 lakh, 50 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.40 lakh, an iron rod, two masks, caps, a motorcycle, and a smartphone were recovered from them. Both arrested individuals had a history of involvement in property-related crimes, with multiple cases registered against them. Ujjain IG announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for the police team for cracking the case.