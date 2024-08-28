 MP: 2 Held In Connection With Youth's Mysterious Death
Chhotu alias Kushal and Santosh Balodawala were taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they had taken Sumit to the culvert on a motorcycle and injected him with drugs.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old youth, Sumit Pemal, whose body was found under a culvert near Ekvira temple on March 28. Chhotu alias Kushal and Santosh Balodawala were taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they had taken Sumit to the culvert on a motorcycle and injected him with drugs.

The injection caused Sumit to fall unconscious. The accused then fled the scene, leaving Sumit to die. The police have seized drugs from the spot and are investigating further. The area has been notorious for drug peddling, with many youths in the city and region becoming addicted. The police registered a case against the two accused after taking statements from witnesses and examining circumstantial evidence.

