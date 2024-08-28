MP: 2 Held In Connection With Youth's Mysterious Death

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old youth, Sumit Pemal, whose body was found under a culvert near Ekvira temple on March 28. Chhotu alias Kushal and Santosh Balodawala were taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they had taken Sumit to the culvert on a motorcycle and injected him with drugs.

The injection caused Sumit to fall unconscious. The accused then fled the scene, leaving Sumit to die. The police have seized drugs from the spot and are investigating further. The area has been notorious for drug peddling, with many youths in the city and region becoming addicted. The police registered a case against the two accused after taking statements from witnesses and examining circumstantial evidence.

A post-mortem was also conducted to determine the cause of Sumit's death. The incident has raised concerns about the growing problem of drug addiction in the area and the need for stricter law enforcement to curb the menace.

The police are working to identify and apprehend others involved in the drug trade. The arrest of the two accused is a significant development in the case, and the police are hopeful that it will lead to further breakthroughs in the investigation.