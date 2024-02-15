 MP: 2 Arrested For Brandishing Gun In Public; BJP Youth Wing Workers Under Scanner
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Arrested For Brandishing Gun In Public; Ratlam Police Claim Involvement Of BJYM Members | Representative pic

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police have arrested two accused of threatening commoners with a gun on Thursday, involved in a dispute at Chiklia Toll Plaza in the district. The miscreants were identified as Bunty Sharma and Ashish Sharma.

Shubham Gurjar, former district vice president of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and his associates were notably involved in the matter.

On the night of August 18, 2023, Gurjar was recorded brandishing a gun at the toll booth and demanding payment for vehicle passage.

Amidst escalating tensions, authorities have apprehended two individuals implicated in the incident. However, the search intensifies for Gurjar as law enforcement vows to track down all culprits involved. Both Bunty and Ashish have been remanded to judicial custody following their court appearance.

Assuring the public of ongoing efforts, SP Rahulkumar Lodha pledges to bring all perpetrators to justice swiftly, emphasising the police's commitment to upholding law and order in the region.

Reacting to the gravity of the situation, BJYM officials removed Shubham Gurjar from his post as district vice president, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to such misconduct.

As investigations unfold, Ratlam braces for further revelations, hoping for closure and a return to normalcy in the aftermath of this unsettling episode at the toll plaza.

