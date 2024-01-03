MP: 1st Grade Agricultural Officer Caught Accepting ₹20K Bribe In Vegetable Market

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A first-grade agricultural officer was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in a vegetable market in Mandsaur on Wednesday.

Harish Kumar Vashishth, the first-grade agricultural officer at the Agricultural Produce Market in Mandsaur, was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The complaint was filed by Ravi Rathore, who approached the Superintendent of Police, Economic Offenses Wing (EOW), Dilip Soni, with allegations against the accused.

According to the complainant, Paras Lal Rathore, who is the proprietor of Valmiki Construction, held a contract approved by the Mandi for the cleanliness of the vegetable market in the agricultural produce market until June 2023. However, the contractor failed to provide monthly receipts against the contract, after which Harish demanded a bribe of Rs 78,000 from Rathore.

The accused, identified as Harish Kumar Vashishth, demanded the first installment of the bribe, amounting to Rs 20,000, on January 3, 2024. In a swift response, the EOW Ujjain team conducted a well-executed operation and apprehended the accused red-handed. The seized amount was recorded as Rs 20,000.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajay Kaithwas, DSP Amit Batti, and other officials actively participating in the proceedings.