MP: 180 educated youths take part in goat-rearing training in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day goat rearing training started at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. In the function, dean Dr BP Shukla said that in the last 5 years, there has been a revolution in the field of animal husbandry and more and more people are adopting the business of animal husbandry. Goat farming is also an important business among them.

Dr. Sandeep Nanavati told that about 180 educated youths from Indore, Ujjain, Jhabua, Khargone and Khandwa are participating in this training programme. Dr Deepak Gangil told that on the first day, Dr Vivek Agarwal, Dr Ashok Patil, Dr Danveer Singh Yadav and Dr Mohabbat Singh Jamra gave training. Dr Naval Singh Rawat conducted the programme and expressed gratitude.

