 MP: 18 students of Alirajpur's Eklavya School win gold medals in Science Olympiad Foundation contest
Students also get advantage in admission in school and colleges (of their preference) and government jobs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Eighteen students of Eklavya Model Residential School, Alirajpur, bagged gold medals in a contest organised by Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF).

National-level Olympiad examination was organised a few days ago, in which a large number students from the school participated. As per the result (announced on Wednesday), 18 students bagged gold medals.

SOF is a non-profit organisation dedicated to science and education. It holds olympiads in maths, science, computer science and general knowledge to develop scientific attitude and temperament among students.

Principal Anju Sisodiya and school staff felicitated students with gold medals. Sisodiya congratulated the students for excelling on Olympiad tests and also urged them to participate in various Science talent tests to unravel their scientific temper.

Teachers KavitaTanwar, Ramesh Tomar, Ashok Prajapati, Radha Ninama and other school staff were also present.

