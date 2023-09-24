MP: 16,531 Newly Literates In District

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable achievement for the district, a total of 16,531 individuals have been empowered with literacy skills as part of the Nav Bharat Literacy Programme. The initiative, driven by public participation, aims to eradicate illiteracy and promote basic literacy and numeracy skills among the underprivileged population of Neemuch. To assess the newly literate individuals, a comprehensive basic literacy and numeracy test was conducted on Sunday. This examination took place across 815 social awareness centres in the district, with candidates having the flexibility to choose their examination timing. The duration of the test was three hours.

The responsibility for organising and monitoring this crucial examination was entrusted to adult education officer and deputy collector Kiran Singh Anjana, along with district coordinator Rameshwar Nayak and their dedicated teams. Development blocks including Jawad, Neemuch and Manasa actively participated in this endeavor.

In addition to the students, Akshar Sathi, teachers, senior citizens, Anganwadi workers and helpers, everyone is encouraged to contribute to the success of the Nav Bharat Literacy Programme. The district administration appeals to all departments to support this noble initiative, recognising its significance for the nation.

This achievement signifies a substantial step towards enhancing education and literacy in Neemuch, paving the way for brighter futures for thousands of residents.