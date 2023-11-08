MP: 16 Kg Silver Jewellery, Cash Seized From Two Passengers In Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A bus travelling from Ujjain to Agar underwent a detailed examination by Agar police, leading to the discovery of huge silver jewellery from two of its passengers at Gondi Kalan SST checkpost on Agar-Ujjain Road.

Yudhishthir Jain, a resident of Susner, was found with 11 kg of silver, including anklets, chains, bracelets and coins. Additionally, Rs 96,000 in cash was recovered from him. Another passenger on the bus, Rahul Jain, from Indore, had 5 kg of silver in his possession. Notably, neither of them had proper documentation for these valuables.

Rahul Jain attempted to provide a WhatsApp-generated bill, dating back to 2019, but it was revealed that the bill did not match the quantity of the recovered items. As a result, the authorities have confiscated the gold and silver and the case is under further investigation.

CSP Motilal Kushwaha emphasised the importance of carrying proper bills while transporting goods and cash. He said that this incident served as a reminder to traders and the general public to maintain the necessary documentation when transporting valuables.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)