MP: 15 to 18 percent of people suffer from some kind of arthritis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rheumatology Division of the Department of Medicine of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College organised a public awareness programme on the occasion of World Arthritis Day on Wednesday.

HoD of Medicine and senior rheumatologist Dr VP Panday explained various rheumatic disorders and related issues and advised the people to stay alert and seek help when needed. |

“It's estimated in studies that in India around 70 to 75 per cent people are affected by musculoskeletal symptoms and around 15 to 18 per cent by various diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gout, ankylosing spondylitis, SLE, and psoriasis etc. Dean Dr Dixit said that awareness is very important to prevent long-term complications.

The superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr PS Thakur emphasised early diagnosis of the diseases and the need to consult a rheumatologist without delay.

Rheumatologist Dr Sanjay Dubey informed about the arthritis awareness programme which was started in 1996 to raise awareness on rheumatic disorder.

Symptoms & signs of Arthritis

According to experts, symptoms of arthritis could involve any part of the body from head to toe. The pain of degenerative arthritis becomes worse with movement and could lead to early morning stiffness of less than 30 minutes. Generally, joints do not show any swelling.

Patients of inflammatory arthritis generally suffer joint pain with or without swelling or pain over the back or neck, with early morning stiffness for more than 30 minutes. Other symptoms could include recurrent fever, rash, photosensitivity, recurrent painful oral ulcers, reddish or bluish discolouration of hands, especially in the winter, severe dryness of mouth or eyes and non-healing ulcers with or without joint pains. In the case of inflammatory arthritis, major organs like kidneys, heart or brain could be involved and can be even life-threatening.