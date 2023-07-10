MP: 10-Year-Old Thrashed By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam, Video Goes Viral

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, 10-year-old madrasa student was allegedly brutally beaten by Maulvi (cleric). The incident was reported at Darul Uloom Gosia madrasa in Biriyakhedi under Industrial Police Station of Ratlam district. A video of child’s family members venting ire on the cleric has gone viral on social media.

Though the family members did not file any formal complaint, the Industrial Area police called the family members and the cleric.

According to information, the incident was reported on Saturday evening in which child’s relatives created a ruckus outside the madrasa. Deep marks of brutal beating were visible on child's body. Parents were seen criticising the madrasa management. While both parties were arguing someone shot the video and circulated it on social media.

Later, child’s relatives took him back to Mandsaur the same night.

Additional SP Rajesh Khakha said that investigation had been handed over to the cyber team.

Meanwhile, another madrassa cleric Hafiz Mohammad Rafiq said that the teacher, accused of beating the child, was hired 20 days back. He was strictly instructed not to beat or manhandle kids while teaching. After the video surfaced, the accused was fired from the madrasa.

In the viral video, accused teacher Taufiq Khan was standing, as the madrasa in-charge tried to save him.

Taufiq is a resident of Sejawta village of Badnagar tehsil in Ujjain district. The accused had given the child a lesson to memorize. When the innocent could not learn to the lesson, he was beaten black and blue with a wood.

Sources claimed that the madrasa had been built on encroached land. Besides, it was not even registered with the Madrasa Board.

