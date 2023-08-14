MP: 1 Arrested With 71 Litres Illicit Liquor, Car Seized In Mandleshwar

Representative Image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday arrested one person and seized several boxes of illegal liquor measuring 71 litres from a car on Kasrawad road in Mandleshwar town of Khargone district.

Station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said, as part of campaign against manufacture, sale, transportation of illicit liquor, police received a tip-off that a person was transporting illicit liquor through Kasrawad road.

After receiving the information, Mandleshwar police started a checking operation on Kasrawad road and intercepted a car with a registration No MP 13 DU 5500 and nabbed its driver near Chhapan Dev Temple on Sunday night who was taking around eight boxes of liquor measuring 71 litres.

Following the raid, the driver was identified as Vishal Jaiswal (23) of Dedgaon under Kasrawad Tehsil and booked under relevant sections of Excise Act. The estimated value of the seized liquor including the vehicle is Rs 3.3L.

As per SHO Tripathi, illicit liqour has become a big challenge, as it not only has adverse effects on health of people but also on sale of liqour, causing loss to revenue.

Assistant sub-inspector Sabulal Thakre, head constable Rai Singh, constables Anurag Tomar and Chandrapal Jat played commendable role in this operation.

