 Motorist Hits DIG Jain’s Vehicle From Rear, Damages Car Using Iron Rod
The accused was not frightened even after seeing the driver in police uniform

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An errant driver damaged the car of DIG (Narcotics wing of the state police) Mahesh Chand Jain with an iron rod after hitting the car from the rear near Radisson Square on Saturday. The DIG was in the car at the time of the incident.

The accused after hitting the car stopped the DIG’s car when it started to move after the single turned green and misbehaved with his driver who was in uniform. Surprisingly, the DIG made a phone call to a police officer of the area to report the matter but the officer did not answer the call. Khajrana police station in charge Manoj Kumar Sendhav said that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

Jain was going in his government-provided vehicle. The driver had stopped the car on the traffic signal when a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car hit it from the rear and the Maruti got damaged. As a result, he started misbehaving with Jain’s driver. Jain intervened and told his driver not to argue with the accused.

When they started moving, the errant car driver came from the rear and stopped Jain’s car and used abusive words for the driver. Jain’s driver told him not to misbehave at which the accused took an iron rod from his car and damaged a headlamp of Jain’s car. He also tried to damage the windscreen. Jain’s driver made a video of the entire incident. After that, he reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Sendhav said that a case has been registered under sections 281, 269, 324 and 351 of BNS against the accused named Yash Arora on the complaint of Jain’s driver Suraj Yadav and the accused was arrested.  

Accused threatens Jain’s driver of dire consequence

DIG Jain informed Free Press that the accused was behind their car. When the signal opened for vehicles he tried to take a turn and hit Jain’s car from the rear.

After that, the accused misbehaved with the driver. When Jain’s car started moving, the accused chased his vehicle and stopped the car and threatened the driver and again started misbehaving with him. He was carrying an iron rod illegally in the car and damaged the car using the same.

Jain said that first he told his driver not to argue with the accused but when the accused took out a rod and damaged the car, Jain made a phone call to an officer and later informed Vijay Nagar police station in charge, who reached the spot and informed that the spot comes under Khajrana police station jurisdiction. Later, Jain instructed his driver to lodge a complaint as hooliganism is not tolerated.

