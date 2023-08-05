Motor Pump Theft: 10 Members Of Gang Held With 35 Stolen Motor Pumps | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police have busted a gang of motor pump thieves with the arrest of 10 suspects and recovered 35 stolen motor pumps from their possession.

Cases of stealing the motors of agricultural pumps installed in the fields and canals near Narmada had started surfacing regularly in the recent past and farmers had lodged several complaints in this regard in the police station.

Taking serious cognisance of the cases, Kotwali police launched an investigation.

Acting on information from sources that some thieves had stolen copper from a water pump belonging to Mohin of Navalpura a team of Kotwali police raided the house. The accused attempted to flee but failed in their attempt.

As per SDOP Rooprekha Yadav, the suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in motor pump thefts under Barwani, Anja and Rajpur police station limits and revealed names of other companions including Fardeen, Upendra, Vikas and others.

Police also arrested Mubarak, Arbaaz, Shah Rukh, Prince, Salman (Barwani) for involvement in thefts. Further investigation has been launched.

