Moti Singh Patel elected unopposed as Indore Sahkari Dugdh Sangh president

Indore: After an exile of 15 long years, Congress succeeded in getting the president’s post in Indore Sahkari Dugdh Sangh with the win of Moti Singh Patel on Sunday.

Patel was the authorised Congress candidate in one of the most prestigious cooperative elections in the state and he won the elections unopposed.

The situation turned tense at Sanchi Dugdh Sangh Parisar during elections on Sunday when Dewas’s Tanwar Singh Chauhan too filed his nomination for the post of president.

Later, observer in the election, secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rajesh Choukse intervened and convinced Tanwar to withdraw his candidature. Choukse and City Congress president Vinay Bakliwal also called the Chief Minister Kamal Nath too and arranged him to talk with Tanwar after which he withdrew his nomination form from the elections.

Later 11 directors expressed their support to Patel and Congress succeeded in taking the post from BJP after 15 years.

Divisional spokesperson of Congress Amit Chourasiya said that large number of farmers, farmer leaders, and politicians were present during the election including MLAs Rajvardhan Dattigaon, Sher Singh Rana, Narayan Patel, and Prahlad Anoop Singh.