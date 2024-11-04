Mother, 4-Yr-Old Daughter Critical In Fire After Gas Leak

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a couple and their four year-old daughter sustained burn injuries after a gas leak from a newly delivered cylinder caused fire in their house under Hira Nagar police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge PL Sharma said that the incident occurred in Gauri Nagar on Sunday afternoon when gas leaked from the cylinder came in contact with the flames of a lamp placed nearby in a worship place leading to the fire. The couple and their daughter received burn injuries and were rushed to a private hospital.

The injured persons have been identified as Virendra Thakur, his wife Sushma and their daughter Poorvi. The mother and daughter’s condition is said to be critical. Virendra Thakur said that he had recently received a new cylinder that, despite an intact seal, had been leaking gas.

The family had planned to exchange it but due to Sunday being a holiday, they thought to replace it on Monday. Virendra attached a regulator to the cylinder to use it temporarily, but the gas continued to leak. He removed the regulator but the gas leakage did not stop.

He tried to secure the cylinder’s cap but the gas filled the kitchen, where his wife and daughter were also present. Before he could do something, a sudden spark ignited the fire, engulfing the family in flames.

The family alleges that a faulty cylinder, provided by the delivery agent, led to the continuous leak that caused the incident. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.