 Mother, 4-Yr-Old Daughter Critical In Fire After Gas Leak
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMother, 4-Yr-Old Daughter Critical In Fire After Gas Leak

Mother, 4-Yr-Old Daughter Critical In Fire After Gas Leak

The couple and their daughter received burn injuries and were rushed to a private hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a couple and their four year-old daughter sustained burn injuries after a gas leak from a newly delivered cylinder caused fire in their house under Hira Nagar police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge PL Sharma said that the incident occurred in Gauri Nagar on Sunday afternoon when gas leaked from the cylinder came in contact with the flames of a lamp placed nearby in a worship place leading to the fire. The couple and their daughter received burn injuries and were rushed to a private hospital.

Read Also
Indore: Social Media Friend Arrested For Stabbing Woman, Her Younger Sister
article-image

The injured persons have been identified as Virendra Thakur, his wife Sushma and their daughter Poorvi. The mother and daughter’s condition is said to be critical. Virendra Thakur said that he had recently received a new cylinder that, despite an intact seal, had been leaking gas.

The family had planned to exchange it but due to Sunday being a holiday, they thought to replace it on Monday. Virendra attached a regulator to the cylinder to use it temporarily, but the gas continued to leak. He removed the regulator but the gas leakage did not stop.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 'Merit, Loyalty Not Rewarded, I See Congress' Doom,' Says BJP Leader Ravi Raja
Mumbai: 'Merit, Loyalty Not Rewarded, I See Congress' Doom,' Says BJP Leader Ravi Raja
Sensex Shrinks By 1000 Points, Nifty In Red As Indian Markets Bleed On Monday
Sensex Shrinks By 1000 Points, Nifty In Red As Indian Markets Bleed On Monday
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today At cgpolice.gov.in, Know Know How To Download, Direct Link Here
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today At cgpolice.gov.in, Know Know How To Download, Direct Link Here
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Finds Baramati Tough Nut To Crack
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Finds Baramati Tough Nut To Crack
Read Also
Indore: Two Held For Setting Dhaba Ablaze Over Argument With Employees
article-image

He tried to secure the cylinder’s cap but the gas filled the kitchen, where his wife and daughter were also present. Before he could do something, a sudden spark ignited the fire, engulfing the family in flames.

The family alleges that a faulty cylinder, provided by the delivery agent, led to the continuous leak that caused the incident. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore

Hind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore

Indore Man Drinks Acid As Wife Refuses To Return, Dies

Indore Man Drinks Acid As Wife Refuses To Return, Dies

Mother, 4-Yr-Old Daughter Critical In Fire After Gas Leak

Mother, 4-Yr-Old Daughter Critical In Fire After Gas Leak

Madhya Pradesh Govt Buses Set To Begin Operations From Ujjain Division As Pilot Project

Madhya Pradesh Govt Buses Set To Begin Operations From Ujjain Division As Pilot Project

Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries

Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries