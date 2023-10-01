Monsoon Withdrawal In 4-5 Days From Indore: Expect No Rains Before Monsoon Retreat

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin from Indore region in a couple of days, the Regional Meteorological Department forecast no chance of heavy rains before the retreat.

However, the officials said that light showers and drizzling will continue in isolated areas.

“Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from some parts of Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, entire Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan and some more parts of west Rajasthan. The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Gulmarg, Dharamshala, Pantnagar, Etawah, Morena, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, and Barmer,” Regional Meteorological Department officials said.

They added that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of west Madhya Pradesh during the next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, Indore continued to bask in the Sun as the sky remained clear and the temperature remained over 33 degrees Celsius

On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees, which was one degree above normal while the minimum temperature at 22.6 degrees Celsius was two degrees above normal.

Over 45 inches rainfall in Indore

As much as 1144.9 mm (45.01 inches) of rainfall has been recorded in Indore, so far which is almost eight inches more than the seasonal average rainfall in the city.

