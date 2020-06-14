Monsoon to hit Indore today or day after: Meteorological department

Indore: With pre-monsoon showers lashing the city on Sunday night, regional meteorological department has confirmed that Southwest monsoon has entered the Indore division and it will touch Indore district probably on Monday or Tuesday.

Department officials claimed that conditions are favourable and it is moving forward towards Indore and Bhopal districts.

“Southwest monsoon has entered in Indore division and it will set over Indore district likely on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, there are chances of heavy rains in the region for the next couple of days with thunderstorm,” meteorologist Uday Sarwate said.

He added that the rainfall which took place in Indore on Sunday evening was due to the pre-monsoon activities and so as the thundering.