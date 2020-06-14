Monsoon to hit Indore today or day after: Meteorological department

Indore: With pre-monsoon showers lashing the city on Sunday night, regional meteorological department has confirmed that Southwest monsoon has entered the Indore division and it will touch Indore district probably on Monday or Tuesday.
Department officials claimed that conditions are favourable and it is moving forward towards Indore and Bhopal districts.
“Southwest monsoon has entered in Indore division and it will set over Indore district likely on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, there are chances of heavy rains in the region for the next couple of days with thunderstorm,” meteorologist Uday Sarwate said.
He added that the rainfall which took place in Indore on Sunday evening was due to the pre-monsoon activities and so as the thundering.
Indoreans woke up to a usual early June’s morning with increasing humidity to an irritating level. With the rising temperature and increased humidity level, the city weather turned further sultry on Sunday but people’s wait for a spell of rains to get relief ended in the evening.
According to the meteorological department officials, the maximum temperature recorded in the city on Sunday was 32.9 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below the normal with humidity level recorded at 86 per cent. However, the night temperature was stuck at 22.4 degrees Celsius, giving some comfortable sleep to the citizens.
Though cool breeze has been blowing since Saturday night, making the city weather bit pleasant, but the humidity level saw a good rise and by Sunday noon, reached an unbearable level. However, from late afternoon the humidity level started decreasing and at 4 pm, it was recorded at 60 per cent.
