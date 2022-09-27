Monsoon on its last leg; Indore district gets 21% excess rainfall

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the monsoon is on its last leg and chances of another spell of rainfall are bleak, Indore district has received about 21 per cent rainfall in excess of the average rainfall till this period of the monsoon. Rainfall in Indore city has already touched the 48-inch mark, which is about 12 inches more than the average rainfall in the city. The weatherman believes the city will witness one-two inches more rainfall even after the monsoon withdraws.

“Indore district, including all tehsils, has received average rainfall of 1,040.5 mm till September 26, which was only 757.1 mm last year. Indore city remained on top of the list among the tehsils in Indore district with over 1,219.3 mm rainfall,” Met officials said.

According to the records, Burhanpur has recorded the highest rainfall in the season, so far, as it has received about 55 per cent excess rainfall and Alirajpur received the lowest rainfall in the Indore Division with a deficit of 29 per cent. However, the western parts of the state have received over 36 per cent excess rainfall, so far.

Meanwhile, the weather remained sunny on Monday with a rise in temperature and humidity. According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, Indore will continue to witness light rainfall for the next couple of days.

‘Conditions favourable for S-W Monsoon withdrawal’

‘The withdrawal line of the South-West Monsoon continues to pass through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon from some more parts of north-west India and some parts of the adjoining central India during the next 3-4 days’

— Met officials

Temp and humidity stats

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 31 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius below normal. The humidity was recorded at 62 per cent.