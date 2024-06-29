Monsoon Misery In Ujjain: 44 mm Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation; Water Clogging In Factories Along Agar Road Udyogpuri

(Right: Representative pic; Left: Snapshot from a water-logged temple in Ujjain) |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first heavy rain of the monsoon showered Thursday night led to a flood-like situation in the city. It also exposed the preparedness of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC).

A change was seen in the city’s weather on Thursday evening. The morning started with scattered clouds and sunshine but by the evening heavy rain drenched most parts of the city. There was light rain in some places and drizzle in others. A total of 44 mm of rainfall was recorded from 5 pm on Thursday to 8 am on Friday. It took the tally to 139 mm (more than 5 inches). According to meteorologists, there are chances of rain and drizzle at some places in the division in the coming days.

On Friday, the day temperature decreased to 31 degrees Celsius. The heat is persisting due to the day and night temperature being above average.

Most of the drains of the city overflowed and a situation of waterlogging arose. Due to the blockage of the drain in Agar Road Udyogpuri, the factories started getting filled with water with heavy rain and within no time, about 12 factories were filled with water up to two feet. A factory owner said that the bundles of cotton clothes kept in his factory for printing started floating in the water.

Waterlogging has caused a loss of lakhs of rupees because the clothes that have become wet in water will not be used again. The factory operators said that road and drain construction is being done from near Dhanvantari Ayurvedic Hospital towards Chimanganj police station.

The construction of the said drain has almost been completed by the contractor, but due to its lack of cleaning, the water stopped flowing during heavy rains and the drain water started filling the factories. The factory operators informed the area corporator Ravi Rai about this on the phone, after which he reached there with a JCB machine and cleared the drains. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh had given instructions to get the drains cleaned during an inspection in the city two months ago. After giving instructions to the UMC, the staff of the health department also got the selected drains of the city cleaned but many areas were left out.

91.5 mm average rainfall in district

During the past 24 hours which ended at 8 am on Friday, Tarana tehsil in the district received the highest rainfall of 56 mm. So far, an average of 91.5 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the district since the beginning of the monsoon season. Ujjain tehsil received 35 mm of rainfall, Ghattia received 40.6 mm, Khachrod received 8 mm, Nagda received 18.2 mm, Badnagar received 7 mm, Mahidpur received 22 mm, Jharda received 10 mm and Makdon tehsil received 23 mm.

Thus, the district recorded an average rainfall of 24.5 mm in the past 24 hours. Ujjain tehsil has received 72 mm of rainfall so far, Ghatiya has received 125 mm, Khachrod 37 mm, Nagda 121.7 mm, Badnagar 97 mm, Mahidpur 65 mm, Jharda 53 mm, Tarana 139.4 mm and Makdon tehsil 114 mm.