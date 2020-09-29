Monsoon butterfly survey brings positive surprise, 10 new species spotted in Indore

Indore: In the monsoon butterfly survey, Nature & Wildlife Conservation & Awareness Society (NWCAS) spotted 10 new species of butterflies in Indore. It is an indicator of improving biodiversity, perhaps the result of lockdown and lower pollution levels during that period.

For any ecosystem, butterflies are a very good indicator to judge how sound the biodiversity & ecology of the area is. “Butterfly as an insect comes at the base of any ecology pyramid as its life cycle depends upon the presence of its host plant for its reproduction & nectar plant for feeding,” Ravi Sharma, NCWAS president, said.

He explained that the number of species of butterfly in any region means that many of its host plant & nectar plants are present in that area.

Accordingly the rest of birds, mammals, reptile, amphibians etc. in the food chain of the system are also present in the surveyed area. “That’s how the butterfly's presence gives the area/region-specific indicator of absence/presence, good/bad ecology & biodiversity of that region/area,” Sharma said.