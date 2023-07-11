 Money To Be Used For Children’s Education, Insurance: Dhar Beneficiaries
Ladli Behna Scheme

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Money To Be Used For Children’s Education, Insurance: Dhar Beneficiaries | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Dhar and interacted with beneficiaries of ‘Ladli Behna Scheme’.

Beneficiaries expressed happiness and gratitude towards the chief minister after receiving the funds and said that it would be utilised for children’s education, insurance, nutrition and fulfilling needs of family members.

Various colourful cultural programmes were presented during the event. Leela Bundela from Manasya village, Pooja Chouhan from Narayanpura village, Lakshmi Malviya from Silohiya village and others interacted with the CM.

As promised, the government transferred the second tranche of 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' for the overall development of women in the state. On Monday, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 1,000 into the accounts of more than 1.25 crore women under the scheme with a single click at a grand ceremony in Indore.

