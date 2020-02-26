Modi, Shah responsible for Delhi violence: MP minister Jitu Patwari

Indore: State sports and youth welfare minister Jitu Patwari targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah over violence in Delhi and said it is the result of latter’s provoking statements.

Talking to media on the sidelines of a meeting at city Congress office on Wednesday, Patwari said Narendra Modi is a total failure. “The two talk about 5 trillion dollar economy and 2 crore jobs but what they have given is riots,” he remarked.

Patwari said the two talk about Hindus and Muslims more but seldom pay attention to weakening economy. “Delhi police work under them and the violence in Delhi is their failure,” he added.

Patwari also commented on suicide by a gang rape victim. He said state home minister has taken cognisance in the matter and stern action will be taken against the accused.