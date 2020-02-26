Modi, Shah responsible for Delhi violence: MP minister Jitu Patwari

Indore: State sports and youth welfare minister Jitu Patwari targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah over violence in Delhi and said it is the result of latter’s provoking statements.
Talking to media on the sidelines of a meeting at city Congress office on Wednesday, Patwari said Narendra Modi is a total failure. “The two talk about 5 trillion dollar economy and 2 crore jobs but what they have given is riots,” he remarked.
Patwari said the two talk about Hindus and Muslims more but seldom pay attention to weakening economy. “Delhi police work under them and the violence in Delhi is their failure,” he added.
Patwari also commented on suicide by a gang rape victim. He said state home minister has taken cognisance in the matter and stern action will be taken against the accused.
’Will have to pay price for city’s development’
Commenting on the protest by the shopkeepers of Kothari Market against construction of Metro rail line, Patwari said residents will have to think about how Indore will take shape after 50 years in terms of traffic and population. “We will have to pay some price for it,” he remarked.
He also added that there must be confusion among shopkeepers over underground Metro rail line from Kothari Market. “I want to ensure shopkeepers that no action will be taken without informing and talking to them,” he added.
Everyone should work to get Cong mayor
Addressing a meeting of party workers in city Congress office, state higher education minister Jitu Patwari said every activist should reach out to people and inform them about state government’s achievements. We will have to coordinate with each other and should ensure that we will get Congress mayor this year.”
Speaking further, he talked about corruption that grew in Indore Municipal Corporation during BJP rule in last 15 years. “Tell people that BJP-led government couldn’t get even 50% development done of what should have been done in last 15 years.
Meanwhile, Indore City Congress Committee has given a target to bring atleast 12 people activists with them for the CM’s function in Rau on February 28.
