 MLA Shyam Barde Inaugurates Cotton Purchase At Khetia Mandi, Appeals To Farmers Amid Tax Relief Talks
MLA Shyam Barde Inaugurates Cotton Purchase At Khetia Mandi, Appeals To Farmers Amid Tax Relief Talks

During the event, local traders discussed the difference in taxes between MP and Maharashtra with Barde, who immediately spoke with agriculture minister Adal Singh Kansana to demand relief in taxes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Shyam Barde performed a puja to fix the auspicious time for cotton purchase at Krishi Khetia Mandi, marking the beginning of business in Mandi Samiti. The rate was set at Rs 7,150 per quintal. Barde appealed to farmers to bring their produce to the Mandi Samiti and sell it, highlighting the benefits of selling through the Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti, including cash payments up to Rs 1,99,000 and various government schemes.

During the event, local traders discussed the difference in taxes between MP and Maharashtra with Barde, who immediately spoke with agriculture minister Adal Singh Kansana to demand relief in taxes. Barde sought time to meet the minister to discuss the issue further. Khetia Mandi is a significant cotton market in MP, attracting farmers from MP, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The Mandi's presence, along with ginning pressing industries, provides employment opportunities to many. Last season, 7,38,735 quintals of cotton arrived in Khetia Mandi and with the good trust and coordination between the administration, traders and farmers, a heavy arrival is expected this year too.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including former Mandi chairman Manohar Patel, Mandal chairman Kamlesh Rajput and Municipal Council president Dashrath Nikum, among others. The initiative has been welcomed by the farmers, who have expressed gratitude to MLA Barde for his efforts.

