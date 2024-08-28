'Mission Raftar' Nearing Completion

Mission Raftar project on verge of completing | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Railways is on the verge of completing its ambitious 'Mission Raftar' project, which aims to increase the speed of trains on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track. The project, which was approved in the 2016-17 budget, has made significant progress, with 90% of the work already completed.

The Railways has upgraded the signal and electrification system, including the installation of new poles, strengthening of panel interlocking bridges, and laying of 25 KV capacity current wires. The fencing work of the railway track is also nearing completion, with 90% of the work done between Alot and Nagda.

The project's objective is to increase the speed of trains on this track from 120 km per hour to 160 km per hour, reducing the journey time from Delhi to Mumbai from 16 to 12 hours. To achieve this, the railway is also working on straightening curves on the track using electric machines, which will reduce the risk of accidents while trains pass through curves at high speeds.

The upgrade also includes the installation of new parallel alternative poles to support the increased speed. This is necessary as the old electric poles could not support the higher speed, causing vibrations. The project is expected to be completed by 2024 and once finished, passengers can look forward to a faster and safer journey between Delhi and Mumbai.

The completion of Mission Raftar will be a significant milestone for the Indian Railways, demonstrating its commitment to providing faster and more efficient services to passengers.

With the project nearing completion, passengers can expect a smoother and more comfortable journey on one of India's busiest railway routes.