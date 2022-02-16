Mission 15-17: Claims of achieving 1st dose target in 7 days falls flat after 1.5 months in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of the district administration and health department of having completed the first dose of vaccination of teenagers between 15 and 17 years in seven days fell flat as they couldn’t achieve the target even after one and half months.

As many as 1.54 lakh teenagers of the eligible age group have taken the first dose out of the target of over 1.94 lakh doses which is only 79 per cent of the total target.

Moreover, the claim of achieving the second dose target of teenagers also proved a gimmick as the administration could inoculate only the 44 per cent of the 79 per cent teenagers who have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

The responsibility of mobilising the remaining teenagers was given to the principals of schools while two mobile vaccination vans have also been provided to two sankuls which can go to the students’ homes to inoculate them.

According to officials, most of the teenagers in school falling in the age group are being vaccinated and only those who are sick or could not come to school due to some other reasons are still unvaccinated. “We’re mapping the schools and also trying to mobilise children through coaching centres and those dropouts,” officials said.

There are over 20 mobile vans already running in the city to vaccinate people across the city.

‘We’re doing our very best’

‘We’re doing all we can to search for the remaining beneficiaries for the first dose of vaccine. We’ve increased the number of mobile phones, taking help from NGOs and teachers to search for the remaining teenagers for taking the dose’ — Immunisation officer

Slow pace of vaccination

§ The slow pace of vaccination continued in the city as only a few people were vaccinated throughout the day on Wednesday

§ Officials said that it was a government holiday due to which only a couple of centres were set up resulting in the low numbers

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:22 PM IST