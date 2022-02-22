Mission 15-17: Board Examinations hit inoculation of teenagers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hit by the slow pace of vaccination of teenagers of ages between 15 and 17 years, health department officials are blaming the ongoing Board examinations for the phenomenon.

The department could not achieve the 100 per cent target of the first dose of vaccination in more than one and a half months and could not inoculate more than 58 per cent of them with the second dose.

As many as 1.55 lakh teenagers of the eligible age group have taken the first dose out of a target of over 1.94 lakh doses, which is only 80 per cent of the total target.

Moreover, the claim of achieving the second dose target of teenagers also fell flat as the administration could inoculate only the 58 per cent of the 80 per cent teenagers who have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

According to the officials, most of the teenagers in schools falling under this age group are being vaccinated and only those remain who are sick or could not come to school due to some other reasons.

“We’re mapping the schools and also trying to mobilise children through coaching centres and those who are dropouts,” the officials said.

‘They’ll be back after the exams’

‘We believe that the Board examinations have started and this is one of the main reasons why teenagers aren’t coming forward for their second dose of vaccine. We expect that many students will come after the examinations are completed. We’re doing all we can to search for the remaining beneficiaries of the first dose of vaccine’ — Immunisation officer

Vaccination of teenagers of 15-17 years of age

Dose Target Achievement Percentage

First 194,753 155,682 80

Second 155,682 91,010 58

Slow pace of vaccination continues

§ The slow pace of vaccination continued in the city as about 2800 people were vaccinated throughout the day on Tuesday

§ However, officials said that Tuesday is fixed for routine immunization and the low vaccination number was obvious

