Mismanagement: Chocked Drains, Stagnant Water Persist In Madhya Pradesh Village | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The project implementation unit (PIU) of Madhya Pradesh public works department (PWD) has been currently constructing a building for a community health centre (CHC) near a drainage line in Nanpur, Alirajpur district. However, the lack of proper drainage management has led to water leakage into nearby houses and onto the road, causing significant inconvenience to residents.

The construction has also blocked the drainage, leading to water leakage in houses and tube wells. Stagnant water because of choked drains has caused serious concern among residents. In addition to that, the construction is being carried out without proper demarcation and the building is being built close to the Khandwa Baroda main road, which could be demolished when the four-lane road is constructed.

FP Photo

The villagers have complained about the negligence of the department, which has led to these problems for a long time. When contacted, Alirajpur SDM Tapish Pandey has stated that he would investigate the matter after the ongoing district panchayat by-election.

Alirajpur district administration is responsible for overseeing the construction and ensuring proper drainage and demarcation to avoid such problems for the villagers.

Calling for improved infrastructure, villagers have urged the civic body to take steps to prevent water stagnation in the area. Stagnant water in the drains has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, causing health concerns among residents. The foul odour made breathing difficulties, resulting in a sleepless night for many.